Sex offender jailed after moving out of mother’s home across from Marsh Bend

A convicted sex offender was jailed after his failure to register a new address after moving out of his mother’s home across from the Village of Marsh Bend.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies working in partnership with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement found that 41-year-old David Mitchell Walters had registered his address at his mother’s home at 4507 NE 32nd Road in Wildwood when he had been released from the Sumter County Detention Center on Feb. 19 after spending nearly two months behind bars because he set up an illicit Facebook account.

A deputy interviewed Walters’ mother and stepfather on Wednesday and they revealed Walters had not stayed at their home in nearly a month. They said they believed he was staying somewhere in Marion County.

Walters, who was convicted in 2008 in Marion County on a charge of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim under the age of 16, was also arrested last year in Lake County for another sex offender registration violation.

As a result of Wednesday’s arrest, he was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.