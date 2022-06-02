90.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 2, 2022
type here...

Sex offender jailed after moving out of mother’s home across from Marsh Bend

By Meta Minton
David Mitchell Walters
David Mitchell Walters

A convicted sex offender was jailed after his failure to register a new address after moving out of his mother’s home across from the Village of Marsh Bend.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies working in partnership with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement found that 41-year-old David Mitchell Walters had registered his address at his mother’s home at 4507 NE 32nd Road in Wildwood when he had been released from the Sumter County Detention Center on Feb. 19 after spending nearly two months behind bars because he set up an illicit Facebook account.

A deputy interviewed Walters’ mother and stepfather on Wednesday and they revealed Walters had not stayed at their home in nearly a month. They said they believed he was staying somewhere in Marion County.

Walters, who was convicted in 2008 in Marion County on a charge of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim under the age of 16, was also arrested last year in Lake County for another sex offender registration violation.

As a result of Wednesday’s arrest, he was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Response to a letter regarding Laura Loomer

The regional director for Laura Loomer’s Congressional campaign rebuts a previous Letter to the Editor about Loomer’s candidacy.

Russia needs to be stopped from destroying Ukraine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident makes the case that Russia must be stopped from destroying Ukraine.

Children remain at risk as long as guns are accessible to individuals with sick minds

A reader from Lady Lake, writing in a Letter to the Editor, argues that children remain at risk as long as guns are accessible to individuals with sick minds.

Delinquent tax rolls published in The Villages Daily Sun tell the story

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to the delinquent tax rolls published recently in The Villages Daily Sun and contends they tell a not-so-sunny story. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Joe is not leading this nation anywhere

In a Letter to the Editor, our friend from the “Free State of Florida” offers his thoughts on President Biden’s leadership.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos