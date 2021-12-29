81.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Sex offender arrested at Wawa after setting up illicit Facebook page

By Meta Minton
David Mitchel Walters
David Mitchel Walters

A sex offender was arrested at Wawa in Oxford after setting up an illicit Facebook page.

David Mitchell Walters, 41, who lives at 4507 NE 32nd Road in Wildwood, was taken into custody at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday at Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

An inspector with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Tuesday notified the sheriff’s office that Walters had created a Facebook account in violation of state statute. The account showed posts dating back to Oct. 12. It also showed he has many female Facebook friends and a picture of a young girl prominently displayed at the top of his page. The discovery of the Facebook page created probable cause for Walters’ arrest.

A deputy found Walters at Wawa and he was taken into custody on two felony sex offender registration violations.

Walters, who was convicted in 2008 in Marion County on a charge of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim under the age of 16, was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

He had been arrested earlier this year in Lake County for another sex offender registration violation.

