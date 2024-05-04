The Villages needs to take control of multi-modal paths

To the Editor:

My wife and I are avid bike riders. No we are not part of a club, or group. We ride for exercise and enjoyment. We are happy to share the paths with walkers and golf carts.

On our last ride we encountered an electric skateboard going faster than any golf cart, even around the curves. There was no way that board could stop in an emergency. A week ago, two people on gas-powered motor scooters passed us with a smile. There are also little cars (some with street plates) and golf cars going way over the speed limit. We have had people pass us on the Chitty Chatty Bridge, crossing the solid line to do so, even with carts coming in the opposite direction.

My point is regarding rules – THERE ARE NONE. People do whatever they want with impunity. People still let kids drive them, babies sit on drivers’ laps.

It would be nice if The Villages would educate and enforce the rules. Why bother with rules if they are not enforced?

Gary Lanza

Village of Pine Hills