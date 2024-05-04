72.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 4, 2024
type here...

The Villages needs to take control of multi-modal paths

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My wife and I are avid bike riders. No we are not part of a club, or group. We ride for exercise and enjoyment. We are happy to share the paths with walkers and golf carts.
On our last ride we encountered an electric skateboard going faster than any golf cart, even around the curves. There was no way that board could stop in an emergency. A week ago, two people on gas-powered motor scooters passed us with a smile. There are also little cars (some with street plates) and golf cars going way over the speed limit. We have had people pass us on the Chitty Chatty Bridge, crossing the solid line to do so, even with carts coming in the opposite direction.
My point is regarding rules – THERE ARE NONE. People do whatever they want with impunity. People still let kids drive them, babies sit on drivers’ laps.
It would be nice if The Villages would educate and enforce the rules. Why bother with rules if they are not enforced?

Gary Lanza
Village of Pine Hills

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We are headed to dictatorship if Trump is elected again

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident begs the “blind cult followers” of Trump to wake up before it’s too late.

Villagers don’t have gates but the Morse family does

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out The Villages is not a true gated community, but the Morse family is living behind gates at their compound.

Villager says his Black Lab has been attacked by unleashed dogs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dabney resident reports that his Black Lab has been attacked by small unleashed dogs.

The gates are more beneficial than you might think

A Village of Palo Alto resident suggests the gates are of more value than just slowing down traffic. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Shockingly light sentence in hit-and-run death

A Village of Antrim Dells resident was shocked to read about the sentence a woman received after a hit-and-run crash on Rolling Acres Road claimed the life of a pedestrian and seriously injured a second man.

Photos