Homeowner in The Villages could face stiff fines if grass grows too long

A couple in The Villages could face stiff fines if they don’t keep the lawn mowed at their home in the Village of Sabal Chase.

The home at 1797 Pamplico Court was the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

A complaint was received Aug. 21 about overgrown grass and shrubs at the home purchased in 2021 for $400,000 by Ronald and Sharon Kirkemo. The home was brought into compliance on Nov. 1.

Another complaint was received April 12 about overgrown grass. Community Standards contacted Sharon Kirkemo who provided assurances that a lawn company would be contacted and the problem would be remedied. An inspection showed the property was back in compliance as of this week.

The CDD 6 board agreed to label this a “reoccurring violation” and if it happens again within the next 12 months, Community Standards will have the power to immediately impose a daily fine of up to $500.