82.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 4, 2024
type here...

Where was management when Heron Executive Golf Course was ‘fixed’?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We played the Heron Executive Golf Course on Friday. It is most apparent there is a total lack of management and/or supervision. I can only imagine the amount of money that was wasted to date.
Eight of nine greens were in good shape, but the tee boxes are a different story.
Number 7 was much like a blanket patch work.
Why will the one responsible, or in this case – irresponsible -, not take the necessary time to do all the necessary repairs and stop with the Band-Aids?
The golfers of The Villages deserve better.
Let all pray El Niño does not strike again this year.
If you can’t do it right, get someone that can.

Dan Boone
Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages needs to take control of multi-modal paths

A Village of Pine Hills resident, who bicycles with his wife on the multi-modal paths, describes some recent scary encounters. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We are headed to dictatorship if Trump is elected again

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident begs the “blind cult followers” of Trump to wake up before it’s too late.

Villagers don’t have gates but the Morse family does

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out The Villages is not a true gated community, but the Morse family is living behind gates at their compound.

Villager says his Black Lab has been attacked by unleashed dogs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dabney resident reports that his Black Lab has been attacked by small unleashed dogs.

The gates are more beneficial than you might think

A Village of Palo Alto resident suggests the gates are of more value than just slowing down traffic. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos