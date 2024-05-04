Where was management when Heron Executive Golf Course was ‘fixed’?

To the Editor:

We played the Heron Executive Golf Course on Friday. It is most apparent there is a total lack of management and/or supervision. I can only imagine the amount of money that was wasted to date.

Eight of nine greens were in good shape, but the tee boxes are a different story.

Number 7 was much like a blanket patch work.

Why will the one responsible, or in this case – irresponsible -, not take the necessary time to do all the necessary repairs and stop with the Band-Aids?

The golfers of The Villages deserve better.

Let all pray El Niño does not strike again this year.

If you can’t do it right, get someone that can.

Dan Boone

Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle