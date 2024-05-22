88.8 F
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Unpaid tickets and burned-out headlight land Lady Lake man in jail

By Staff Report
Jabari Xavier Hopkins
Jabari Xavier Hopkins

Unpaid tickets and a burned-out headlight landed a Lady Lake man in jail.

Jabari Xavier Hopkins, 32, was driving a white sedan at about 9 p.m. Monday northbound on Rolling Acres Road when an officer noticed the car only had one operable headlight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Hopkins indicated the vehicle belonged to his mother and he was “headed home from getting the tire fixed.”

The officer ran a check of Hopkins’ license and found it had been suspended for unpaid traffic fines. Hopkins said he had not lived at the address on his license for more than a year and therefore had not received any notice of suspension. He also has previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

Hopkins, who is already on probation, was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.

