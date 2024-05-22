75.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Biden hopes seniors won’t notice cut in their Medicare Advantage benefits

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

President Biden hopes seniors won’t notice this cut in their Medicare Advantage benefits before the election.
Unless Biden’s MA newest executive order is overturned, it will cut seniors’ benefits average $33 per month.
MA is a public-private partnership that allows health insurance providers to deliver affordable and comprehensive medical coverage to Americans over 65 and individuals with disabilities.
By trimming access to MA, Biden is breaking a core campaign promise to never slash benefits for seniors – something he has regularly repeated for three years.
Biden previously started a rumor that Social Security and Medicare would be cut by Republicans, which was fake news.

Lisa Anders
Village of Chatham

 

