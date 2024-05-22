Biden hopes seniors won’t notice cut in their Medicare Advantage benefits

To the Editor:

President Biden hopes seniors won’t notice this cut in their Medicare Advantage benefits before the election.

Unless Biden’s MA newest executive order is overturned, it will cut seniors’ benefits average $33 per month.

MA is a public-private partnership that allows health insurance providers to deliver affordable and comprehensive medical coverage to Americans over 65 and individuals with disabilities.

By trimming access to MA, Biden is breaking a core campaign promise to never slash benefits for seniors – something he has regularly repeated for three years.

Biden previously started a rumor that Social Security and Medicare would be cut by Republicans, which was fake news.

Lisa Anders

Village of Chatham