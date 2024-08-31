Fugitive who hid out in The Villages sentenced to 25 years for sextortion of minors

A 22-year-old fugitive who was arrested in 2021 after he was found hiding in The Villages has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for coercing nearly twenty minor females to send him nude photos and sexually explicit videos that he sold online.

Aden Willis Yeager, of Louisville, Kentucky, was sentenced to spend 25 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of children in July. Yeager, who pled guilty in March, will spend the rest of his life on probation after his release.

According to a plea agreement, in November 2020, the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children related to acts of sexual extortion (“sextortion”) of a minor female by Yeager.

Yeager coerced and enticed the minor female to send him nude photos of herself before selling the photos online to other individuals.

When the minor would refuse to send more pictures, Yeager would threaten to send her nude photos to everyone in her contact list on social media.

During an investigation of Yeager’s DropBox account, FBI agents found 60 individual folders that were labeled with different female names. Each of the folders contained sexually explicit images and videos of minor females.

Agents were able to positively identify and locate at least 19 minor females who had been contacted by Yeager to send pornographic photos.

As part of his sentence, Yeager must also pay $92,620 in restitution to the victims and a $50,000 special assessment under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Act, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.

Yeager was originally taken into custody as a fugitive from justice in 2021 while he was living at a villa in Lake Sumter Landing.

At the time, Yeager was wanted by investigators on several sexual extortion charges, all involving minors under the age of 17.

Yeager is a native of Louisville, Kentucky and attended Trinity High School, a Catholic, all-boys, college preparatory high school located in St. Matthews, Ky., a city within the Louisville Metro. In 2019, he was named a National Merit semifinalist at Trinity High School.

After his arrest in 2021, Yeager was released on bond and was not arrested again until July 2023, when a four-count indictment was filed against him in U.S. District Court.

The villa where Yeager was taken into custody was purchased in June 2021 for $400,000 by Dennis Cayot and Julie Yeager-Cayot, who are real estate agents in Louisville, Kentucky.