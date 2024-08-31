Winn-Dixie in The Villages to see $1.9 million remodeling job prior to ALDI conversion

A popular Winn-Dixie location in The Villages will be remodeled and converted into an ALDI just over a year after the southeastern grocery chain was acquired in a multi-billion dollar deal.

The Winn Dixie at 820 Old Camp Road in Lake Sumter Landing will undergo remodeling to be converted into ALDI store #2523.

During a visit to the establishment on Wednesday, a staff member at the facility informed Villages-News.com that the employees had not yet been informed of the upcoming conversion.

Currently, there are over 50 employees working at the grocery store.

The project is being managed by HGR Construction, Inc., an Orlando-based contractor whose portfolio includes the development of several Publix grocery stores. The project architect is APD Engineering & Architecture, PLLC, based in Victor, New York.

According to construction records, HGR and its trade partners are not permitted to visit the site prior to September 5. Records also show that communication about the project is to remain “strictly confidential” and that details may not be shared by the contractor with store personnel and the public.

The remodeling project consists of retrofitting the existing grocery store with new interior and exterior walls, floors, fixtures, lighting, and electrical and mechanical upgrades.

The cost to remodel the 49,641-square-foot grocery store is estimated at $1.9 million, according to records.

The Winn-Dixie supermarket at Lake Sumter Landing is one of three locations in The Villages that were acquired by ALDI in August 2023.

The other two Winn-Dixie stores are situated at La Plaza Grande and Pinellas Plaza.

Both of those locations are within a couple miles of existing ALDI supermarkets on U.S. Hwy 441 in Lady Lake and on County Road 466A in Wildwood.