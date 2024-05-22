88.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
type here...

Future Villager wonders about arrests of unlicensed drivers

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We will be moving to The Villages in a couple months, so I’ve been reading your news reports about crimes.
Please, can your reporters find out and tell the readers, what happens to the cars, unlicensed drivers are using? Impounded? Towed? Do they have insurance? Registration? Do they have to get a license before they release car back to this person? Is car impounded for those driving on a revoked license? It seems they are all just let go, with ridiculously low bail, especially in Sumter County. Also, what happens to the car owners who let unlicensed drivers use their cars? Thank you!

JoAnn Rizkowski
Leonardtown, Maryland

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Middle class Americans would be hit hard by Trump’s tariffs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident warns that former President Trump’s import tariff policies could be costly to middle class Americans.

Biden hopes seniors won’t notice cut in their Medicare Advantage benefits

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, claims that President Biden hopes seniors won't notice this cut in their Medicare Advantage benefits before the election.

Villagers need to stop feeding the wildlife!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident urges residents to stop feeding the wildlife at Lake Sumter Landing.

Great experience in a church where anyone is welcome

A Village of Mallory Square resident is enthusiastic about a church where anyone is welcome. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Ms. Ruszala was incorrect in her letter about golf

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a correction to a previous Letter to the Editor about golf.

Photos