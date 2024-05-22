Future Villager wonders about arrests of unlicensed drivers

To the Editor:

We will be moving to The Villages in a couple months, so I’ve been reading your news reports about crimes.

Please, can your reporters find out and tell the readers, what happens to the cars, unlicensed drivers are using? Impounded? Towed? Do they have insurance? Registration? Do they have to get a license before they release car back to this person? Is car impounded for those driving on a revoked license? It seems they are all just let go, with ridiculously low bail, especially in Sumter County. Also, what happens to the car owners who let unlicensed drivers use their cars? Thank you!

JoAnn Rizkowski

Leonardtown, Maryland