88.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
type here...

Webster votes to improve oversight of federal prison system  

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster this week voted to pass H.R. 3019, the Federal Prison Oversight Act, legislation that establishes a new, independent oversight for the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

“With historically limited oversight, the Bureau of Prisons has for too long suffered from fraud, abuse, unchecked crimes,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives. “With one of the largest federal prisons housed in my district, I’ve been working to make improvements and this bill is a good step in the right direction. It provides commonsense reforms to improve the policies, procedures, and conditions for incarcerated individuals and correctional staff.”

H.R. 3019 would require the Inspector General at the Department of Justice to conduct risk-based inspections of the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ correctional facilities. Additionally, it would require the DOJ to establish an Ombudsman to investigate the health and safety of incarcerated individuals and correctional staff and create a secure hotline and online form for family members of incarcerated people to submit complaints.

Webster has cosponsored additional legislation to address recruitment issues at prisons:
· H.R. 3199, the Pay Our Correctional Officers Fairly Act, legislation that would improve pay for correctional officers.
· H.R. 6628, the BOP Direct-Hire Authority Act, legislation to provide direct hire authority, allowing prisons to directly hire Correctional Officers without compromising security standards.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Future Villager wonders about arrests of unlicensed drivers

A Maryland resident with plans to move to The Villages has been reading Villages-News.com and wonders what happens to all of the unlicensed drivers who are being arrested.

Middle class Americans would be hit hard by Trump’s tariffs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident warns that former President Trump’s import tariff policies could be costly to middle class Americans.

Biden hopes seniors won’t notice cut in their Medicare Advantage benefits

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, claims that President Biden hopes seniors won't notice this cut in their Medicare Advantage benefits before the election.

Villagers need to stop feeding the wildlife!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident urges residents to stop feeding the wildlife at Lake Sumter Landing.

Great experience in a church where anyone is welcome

A Village of Mallory Square resident is enthusiastic about a church where anyone is welcome. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos