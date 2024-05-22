88.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
type here...

Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested in hotel parking lot

By Staff Report
Andres Domingo Jimenez
Andres Domingo Jimenez

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested in a hotel parking lot.

Andres Domingo Jimenez, 35, of Tampa, was driving a red Toyota Corolla at about 6 p.m. Tuesday when he was traveling on County Road 44A and failed to stop at a stop sign when making a right hand turn onto State Road 44 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop at the Holiday Inn Express, Jimenez handed the deputy a Mexican passport and admitted he does not have a driver’s license. He said the vehicle belonged to a friend.

The deputy confirmed that Jimenez does not have a license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Future Villager wonders about arrests of unlicensed drivers

A Maryland resident with plans to move to The Villages has been reading Villages-News.com and wonders what happens to all of the unlicensed drivers who are being arrested.

Middle class Americans would be hit hard by Trump’s tariffs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident warns that former President Trump’s import tariff policies could be costly to middle class Americans.

Biden hopes seniors won’t notice cut in their Medicare Advantage benefits

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, claims that President Biden hopes seniors won't notice this cut in their Medicare Advantage benefits before the election.

Villagers need to stop feeding the wildlife!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident urges residents to stop feeding the wildlife at Lake Sumter Landing.

Great experience in a church where anyone is welcome

A Village of Mallory Square resident is enthusiastic about a church where anyone is welcome. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos