Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested in hotel parking lot

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested in a hotel parking lot.

Andres Domingo Jimenez, 35, of Tampa, was driving a red Toyota Corolla at about 6 p.m. Tuesday when he was traveling on County Road 44A and failed to stop at a stop sign when making a right hand turn onto State Road 44 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop at the Holiday Inn Express, Jimenez handed the deputy a Mexican passport and admitted he does not have a driver’s license. He said the vehicle belonged to a friend.

The deputy confirmed that Jimenez does not have a license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond. The vehicle was towed from the scene.