Villager suspected of stealing at Walmart and fleeing in BMW

A Villager is suspected of stealing at Walmart and fleeing in her husband’s BMW.

Kathleen Ann Visgalio, 62, of the Village of Antrim Dells, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging her with theft. She was tracked down thanks to detective work by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Pennsylvania native went to the Walmart at Sarasota Plaza at about noon March 28 and selected multiple items, according to the arrest report. She headed for the self-checkout aisle and used a 25-cent barcode to scan for some of the higher-priced items. She used a debit card to pay $17.68 for items that should have cost $92.96. She took her merchandise to a white BMW X3 and drove away.

A detective found that she had used a debit card issued by Wells Fargo when she conducted the transaction. The debit card was in her husband’s name. The white 2022 BMW X3 was also registered in his name. A check of her driver’s license photo showed it was a match for surveillance images of the woman scanning the items with the 25-cent bar code in the self-checkout aisle.

Visgalio is facing a charge of theft. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center