Dragon Boaters from The Villages excel in competition at Lake Harris

The 2024 Central Florida Dragon Boat Challenge was held this past weekend at Ski Beach, on Lake Harris, in Leesburg. All races were in 10 person boats.

The Leatherneck Warriors, Blackheart, Eastport Sun Dragons, and the Silver Dragons, all members of the Villages Grandmaster Dragon Boat Club (GMDBC) competed against 26 other Dragon Boat teams.

Results:

Senior C/D Mixed 60+ (50 percent of paddlers must be women)

Eastport Sun Dragons – Gold

Blackheart – Silver

Senior C/D Open 60+ (Any combination of men and women)

Blackheart – Gold

Silver Dragons – Silver

Leatherneck Warriors – Bronze

Senior C/D Women 60+ (100 percent women)

Blackheart – Gold

Leatherneck Warriors – Silver

The format was thrilling with 2 x 200 Meter and a 400 Meter race in front of a large and boisterous crowd. Accumulation of a team’s time in the three races determined the winners.

Teams came from as far away as Miami, Jacksonville and Port Charlotte.

The GMDBC teams paddle for competition and for pleasure. If you are interested in learning more about dragon boating in The Villages, visit gmdbc.teamsnapsites.com.