Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Resident of The Villages with meth in bra arrested on theft charge

By Staff Report
Lisa Ruth Powers
A resident of The Villages with methamphetamine tucked in her bra was nabbed in the suspected theft of beef jerky at a convenience store.

Lisa Ruth Powers, 41, who lives at 2177 Broxton Place in the Village of Ashland, allegedly stole two packages of beef jerky as well as candy Tuesday afternoon at a Kanagroo Express in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. A store employee saw the theft and contacted law enforcement.

Powers, who was arrested last year with a pipe with the residue of methamphetamine and in a theft case at Walmart, tried to walk away when approached by law enforcement. She was handcuffed, but resisted efforts to be taken into custody by police. A small container of methamphetamine was found in her bra. She also had a small amount of cocaine in a folded-up dollar bill. She was reluctant to provide her identity, but when police indicated they were bringing in a fingerprint scanning device, she divulged her name.

The New Mexico native was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, theft and resisting arrest. She was also wanted on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $9,000 bond.

