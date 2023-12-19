Villager arrested after allegedly fleeing with stolen items from Walmart

A Villager was arrested after allegedly fleeing with stolen items from Walmart.

Lisa Ruth Powers, 41, of the Village of Ashland, was at the store at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages at about 1:30 p.m. Monday when she began ripping price tags off merchandise and placing the items in the front of her pants, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She fled the store without paying for the items.

A deputy spotted Powers in the parking lot and ordered her to stop, but she ignored the deputy’s commands. The deputy grabbed Powers’ arms and attempted to detain her in handcuffs. She pulled away and clenched her fists. She also kicked at deputies during a struggle to take her back inside the store.

The items she had attempted to steal were a Sherpa jacket, a backpack, a satin jacket, a sports bra, casual shoes and tampons. The items had a total value of $122.

A check revealed she had been twice arrested on charges of theft in 2022 at two different Walmarts in New Mexico. A warrant charging her with failure to appear had been issued in New Mexico.

Powers was arrested on charges of theft and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center without bond due to the outstanding warrant from New Mexico.