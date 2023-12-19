57.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
type here...

Villager arrested after allegedly fleeing with stolen items from Walmart

By Staff Report
Lisa Ruth Powers
Lisa Ruth Powers

A Villager was arrested after allegedly fleeing with stolen items from Walmart.

Lisa Ruth Powers, 41, of the Village of Ashland, was at the store at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages at about 1:30 p.m. Monday when she began ripping price tags off merchandise and placing the items in the front of her pants, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She fled the store without paying for the items.

A deputy spotted Powers in the parking lot and ordered her to stop, but she ignored the deputy’s commands. The deputy grabbed Powers’ arms and attempted to detain her in handcuffs. She pulled away and clenched her fists. She also kicked at deputies during a struggle to take her back inside the store.

The items she had attempted to steal were a Sherpa jacket, a backpack, a satin jacket, a sports bra, casual shoes and tampons. The items had a total value of $122.

A check revealed she had been twice arrested on charges of theft in 2022 at two different Walmarts in New Mexico. A warrant charging her with failure to appear had been issued in New Mexico.

Powers was arrested on charges of theft and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center without bond due to the outstanding warrant from New Mexico.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why does everyone feel entitled to be so rude to guests?

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks why everyone has been feeling so entitled to be rude to visitors to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Biden is destroying America

A Village of Osceola Hills resident responds to a previous letter writer who claimed that President Biden is Making America Great Again.

Speed cameras are a horrible idea

A reader from the Village of Mallory Square, in a Letter to the Editor, says that speed cameras are a horrible idea.

Not enough oversight or regulation of golf carts

A reader who lost a loved one who was struck by a golf cart, contends the lack of regulation and oversight of golf carts is a real danger.

Unfounded fears spread by MAGA

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, addresses some of the “sky is falling” fears of the MAGA crowd.

Photos