Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Florida tourism has reached unprecedented levels

By Villages-News Editorial

Florida tourism has reached unprecedented levels, solidifying the Sunshine State’s status as the premier destination for travelers worldwide.

Revised figures for 2023 show that Florida welcomed more than 140.6 million visitors, breaking previous records. Additionally, Florida’s first quarter of 2024 hit 40.6 million visitors, the highest ever recorded for a single quarter.

According to revised figures for 2023, Florida welcomed 140.6 million visitors, marking an increase of 2.3% from 2022’s record-breaking figure and establishing a new benchmark for visitation to the state. Domestic visitation reached an all-time high, with 129.1 million domestic visitors choosing to come to Florida in 2023, along with 8.3 million overseas visitors and 3.2 million Canadian visitors.

The momentum of unprecedented growth carried into the first quarter of 2024, with domestic visitation hitting a new high of 37.2 million, the highest ever recorded for a single quarter. Overseas visitation stood at 2.1 million, and Canadian visitation rose to 1.3 million. The total visitation for Q1 2024 shattered records, with an impressive 40.6 million visitors, a 1.2 percent year-over-year increase and the highest number of visitors ever received in a single quarter.

