Man and woman jailed after window-breaking brawl at hotel

A man and a woman were arrested after a window-breaking brawl at a hotel in Wildwood.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called Tuesday afternoon to the Days Inn on State Road 44 to investigate a disturbance.

Gregory Scott Hunnaman, 62, of Fort McCoy, said that 42-year-old Tabitha Hunnaman of Lady Lake was “drunk and upset with him,” the arrest report said. An altercation broke out and “she then fell through the window of their room, causing the glass to break.” She suffered an injury to her arm. Gregory Hunnaman suffered injuries to his face during the ruckus.

A third person had been in the room, but she said she had been in bathroom with her dog and did not witness the altercation.

Days Inn staffers produced video surveillance that showed the altercation as the pair moved in and out of the room, culminating in the breaking of the window.

Tabitha Hunnaman was arrested on charges of battery and damage to property. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 on bond. Gregory Hunnaman was also arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked without bond.