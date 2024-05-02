87 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 2, 2024
type here...

‘Cow pasture’ quality sod slapped down on eve of golf course reopening

By Meta Minton

Villagers living near Hole #4 of the Heron Executive Golf Course watched with disappointment Thursday as a contractor forklifted in “cow pasture” quality sod on the eve of the course’s reopening.

A contractor was putting down sloppy sod Thursday, the day before the anticipated reopening of the Heron Executive Golf Course
A contractor was putting down sloppy sod Thursday, the day before the anticipated reopening of the Heron Executive Golf Course.

Two years ago, residents of the Village of Sunset Pointe neighborhood were promised an “expedited” remedy of the constant flooding and the accompanying stench and mosquitoes.

The course is scheduled to reopen on Friday, May 3.

However, residents say the promises from the Project Wide Advisory Committee have fallen far short.

The sod that was being put down on the golf course behind their homes was sloppy and falling apart as it was hauled in by the forklift driver. Residents said if a homeowner had been out of compliance and put down this type of sod, it would have never passed muster with Community Standards.

Residents are appalled at the poor quality of sod put down on the eve of the reopening of the Heron Executive Golf Course
Residents are appalled at the poor quality of sod put down on the eve of the reopening of the Heron Executive Golf Course

In other areas, the previous sod was scraped off and the barren earth has been covered with pine straw.

An underground pump system has been installed, but on Thursday the pump did not appear to be activated, although a temporary pump had been set up.

Residents are still scratching their heads over an enormous metal control box that has been installed near the pump.

“We might as well put a bullseye on it. Golfers will be hitting that big metal box and we will be living with the noise,” said resident Tim Collins, who has appeared many times before PWAC, pleading for the job to be done properly.

The large metal control box is postioned behind the pump
The large metal control box is positioned behind the pump.

Collins said he was informed that the height of the large metal control panel was dictated by the 100-year flood plain. However, Collins and other neighbors pointed out that the transformer relaying power to the panel is lower and the transformer will be underwater in the event of a 100-year flood.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Shockingly light sentence in hit-and-run death

A Village of Antrim Dells resident was shocked to read about the sentence a woman received after a hit-and-run crash on Rolling Acres Road claimed the life of a pedestrian and seriously injured a second man.

They are ruining the reasons people have chosen The Villages

A Village of St. James resident who moved to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown a decade ago, fears The Villages is ruining the reason people chose to buy homes here.

We should be appalled that The Villages will host cold-hearted dog killer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident says she is appalled that The Villages will play host to a rising GOP star who is an admitted dog killer.

Gate attendants can’t keep people out of The Villages

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has come to the realization that The Villages is not truly a gated community. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Resident thrilled about Costco coming to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident says she is thrilled that Costco Wholesale is coming to The Villages.

Photos