Alligator watching golfers at championship course

Libby Porter shared this photo of an alligator eyeing some golfers last month at the Southern Oaks Championship Golf Course.
In celebration of courtship and mating season, share your alligator photos at news@villages-news.com
Libby Porter shared this photo of an alligator eyeing some golfers last month at the Southern Oaks Championship Golf Course.
In celebration of courtship and mating season, share your alligator photos at news@villages-news.com
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.