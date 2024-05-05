84.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 5, 2024
type here...

Alligator watching golfers at championship course

By Staff Report

Libby Porter shared this photo of an alligator eyeing some golfers last month at the Southern Oaks Championship Golf Course.

Libby Porter shot this photo of an alligator watching golfers at Southern Oaks Championship Golf Course
Libby Porter shot this photo of an alligator watching golfers at Southern Oaks Championship Golf Course.

In celebration of courtship and mating season, share your alligator photos at news@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why is there such a negative view of little white crosses?

A Village of Alhambra resident is wondering why some Villagers have such a negative view of little white crosses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

When did my party become so involved in such an extreme position?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident wonders when his political party become so involved in such an extreme position when it comes to abortion.

Where was management when Heron Executive Golf Course was ‘fixed’?

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, played the newly repaired Heron Executive Golf Course and was left shaking his head. He wonders who was in charge.

The Villages needs to take control of multi-modal paths

A Village of Pine Hills resident, who bicycles with his wife on the multi-modal paths, describes some recent scary encounters. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We are headed to dictatorship if Trump is elected again

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident begs the “blind cult followers” of Trump to wake up before it’s too late.

Photos