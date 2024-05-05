84.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 5, 2024
type here...

Webster lines up GOP support ahead of Sabatini primary challenge

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster has lined up the support of fellow GOP leaders ahead of the Republican Primary in which he is being challenged by Lake County lawyer Anthony Sabatini.

Webster, who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives, hosted a ground game kickoff rally for his re-election campaign with state and local leaders, including U.S. Representatives Bill Posey and Kat Cammack, state Sen. Dennis Baxley and state Rep. John Temple.

Congressman Daniel Webster, center, is flanke by state Sen. Dennis Baxley, U.S. Rep Kat Cammack, U.S. Rep. Bill Posey and State Rep. John Temple, from left.
Congressman Daniel Webster, center, is flanked by state Sen. Dennis Baxley, U.S. Rep Kat Cammack, U.S. Rep. Bill Posey and State Rep. John Temple, from left.

Temple served as the event emcee.

“Our Congressman is a fighter, and that is Daniel Webster and we want to get him back to Congress,” said Temple, a longtime Sumter County educator.

Webster’s GOP primary rival has repeatedly blasted the incumbent, calling him “a career politician” and “senile.”

Sabatini has clearly taken some tactics from the playbook of Laura Loomer, who nearly unseated Webster in the 2022 primary, despite the fact she had no local roots.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why is there such a negative view of little white crosses?

A Village of Alhambra resident is wondering why some Villagers have such a negative view of little white crosses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

When did my party become so involved in such an extreme position?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident wonders when his political party become so involved in such an extreme position when it comes to abortion.

Where was management when Heron Executive Golf Course was ‘fixed’?

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, played the newly repaired Heron Executive Golf Course and was left shaking his head. He wonders who was in charge.

The Villages needs to take control of multi-modal paths

A Village of Pine Hills resident, who bicycles with his wife on the multi-modal paths, describes some recent scary encounters. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We are headed to dictatorship if Trump is elected again

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident begs the “blind cult followers” of Trump to wake up before it’s too late.

Photos