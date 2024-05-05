Webster lines up GOP support ahead of Sabatini primary challenge

Congressman Daniel Webster has lined up the support of fellow GOP leaders ahead of the Republican Primary in which he is being challenged by Lake County lawyer Anthony Sabatini.

Webster, who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives, hosted a ground game kickoff rally for his re-election campaign with state and local leaders, including U.S. Representatives Bill Posey and Kat Cammack, state Sen. Dennis Baxley and state Rep. John Temple.

Temple served as the event emcee.

“Our Congressman is a fighter, and that is Daniel Webster and we want to get him back to Congress,” said Temple, a longtime Sumter County educator.

Webster’s GOP primary rival has repeatedly blasted the incumbent, calling him “a career politician” and “senile.”

Sabatini has clearly taken some tactics from the playbook of Laura Loomer, who nearly unseated Webster in the 2022 primary, despite the fact she had no local roots.