Must elderly return to work to afford to stay in The Villages?

To the Editor:

The cost of our amenities is getting out of hand!

Most of us here now, are on fixed incomes. It’s beginning to be a battle to be financially stable. The cost of living has increased, but no income to support it. What are we all supposed to do? Go back to work at 80!?

A lot of the gates could be discarded. It’s just a sense of false security. Take for example the gate at 466 and La Zamora. What is the purpose of it? It states it’s for residents. Do you really think it stops landscapers and general contractors?

It is getting too expensive to live here.

Gillian Beck

Village of Rio Grande