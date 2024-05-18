89.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 18, 2024
type here...

Must elderly return to work to afford to stay in The Villages?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The cost of our amenities is getting out of hand!
Most of us here now, are on fixed incomes. It’s beginning to be a battle to be financially stable. The cost of living has increased, but no income to support it. What are we all supposed to do? Go back to work at 80!?
A lot of the gates could be discarded. It’s just a sense of false security. Take for example the gate at 466 and La Zamora. What is the purpose of it? It states it’s for residents. Do you really think it stops landscapers and general contractors?
It is getting too expensive to live here.

Gillian Beck
Village of Rio Grande

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Cap the amenity rate and make the golfers pay more

A Village of DeSoto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to cap the amenity rate and make the golfers pay more for upkeep of the courses.

Delivery of The Villages Daily Sun newspaper

A Village of Summerhill resident went out on a rainy morning to get his copy of The Villages Daily Sun and found a “single-bagged sponge.”

Growth is out of control thanks to The Villages

A woman who bought property in Oxford in 1997 believes growth is out of control thanks to the The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

VIP club in The Villages provides link for audio books

A leader in the Visually Impaired Persons Club of The Villages responds to a previous Letter to the Editor from a Middleton reader concerned about a perceived lack of E-Books.

We are creating a new slave class in America

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident says he fears we are creating a new slave class in America.

Photos