Florida most pro-law enforcement state in the nation

This week, our entire nation recognized National Police Week, a time to honor the sacrifices made by courageous individuals who take the oath to protect and serve. With this week coming to an end, it is a great reminder that our law enforcement needs to feel supported, not just during this one week, but throughout the entire year.

In Florida, we pride ourselves on being the most pro-law enforcement state in the nation. Our leaders back the blue and we do whatever it takes to help these brave officers do their jobs.

We created the Be A Florida Hero campaign to encourage law enforcement officers across the country to come and serve in Florida. Anyone interested in becoming a Florida law enforcement professional, can visit BeAFloridaHero.com to learn more about the benefits and career opportunities available in our state.

In honor of National Police Week, I was proud to present a Florida Cabinet Resolution at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to Signal 35, a support group that provides aid to first responders and family members facing financial hardships and other difficult circumstances. It is important that we continue to support our heroes and their families when they need it most, and I am thankful for Signal 35’s efforts to back our blue.

From the bustling streets of Miami to the beach towns of the panhandle, our officers stand ready to confront danger, enforce the rule of law and safeguard our freedoms.

As Florida’s Attorney General and the wife of a career law enforcement officer, I will always stand up and support those who wear the badge and put their lives on the line to protect Floridians.

Our officers shoulder burdens that few of us are willing to bear. They embody the very best of society. It is because of their bravery and selfless service that we continue to build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.