Memorial Day holiday to impact trash pickup in The Villages

The Memorial Day holiday will impact trash pickup in The Villages.

Here is information provided by the District Office:

If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 27.

If you live in Community Development District 12, the Village of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney, and Community Development District 15 there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

If you live in Community Development Community District 13 (excluding Village of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and Community Development District 14, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 27. Sanitation collection will be on Thursday, May 30.

If you live in the Town of Lady portion of The Villages, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 27.Sanitation collection will be on Thursday, May 30.

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including Community Development Districts 11 and 14), there will be no sanitation collection on Monday, May 27. Sanitation collection will be on Tuesday, May 28. All collection days for the week will be moved to the next day.

If you live in the Middleton Community Development District, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.