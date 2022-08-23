76.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Tough night for Laura Loomer supporters as she falls short in bid to unseat Webster

By Meta Minton

It was a tough night for the supporters of Laura Loomer, who fell short in her bid to upset Congressman Daniel Webster.

“It’s really hard to believe,” said Rita Gallin of Lakeside Landings.

She worked the polling station at the Oxford Community Center all day on Election Day.

Rita Gallin held a sign for Laura Loomer all day on Election Day at her polling station

“We kept getting the thumbs up, all day long,” Gallin said.

A shoulder-to-shoulder crowd packed The Oaks restaurant at Continental Country Club in Wildwood – assuming they had assembled to celebrate Loomer’s expected victory over the candidate she nicknamed “Do Nothing Dan Webster.”

When Loomer spoke to her supporters at the end of the night, Loomer fired up her fans with the fervor which had made them so devoted to her.

Laura Loomer cried when she spoke to supporters Tuesday night.

“This was not an 80,000-vote defeat. It was a difference of 5,210 votes,” the 29-year-old declared.

She reminded them that Webster would not debate her and she suffered an uphill battle in being deplatformed by “big tech” and social media.

“I know what it’s like to be silenced. I wanted to give you the representation you deserve. I believe you are worth fighting for. I believe America is worth fighting for,” Loomer told the audience.

“This isn’t about Republican vs. Democrat anymore. This is us against the crooked uni-party,” she said.

In claiming victory, Webster declared he had been the victim of “a barrage of vicious attacks” by Loomer.

“I am grateful for Republicans’ support for my track record of fighting for conservative values, families, and small businesses, while standing up to Washington elites, and getting real results for my constituents in my district,” Webster said in a statement released Tuesday night.

