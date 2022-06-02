William Byron Deysher, 87, peacefully passed away on Thursday, May 26th, 2022, surrounded by family. William (Bill), born July 4th, 1934, was the son of the late Albert LeRoy Deysher and Evelyn Edith Bourne and loving husband of 40 years to Polly Joyce Deysher until her passing in 2008. Bill was a devoted father of Carol Rofofsky, Kimberly Matthews, Elizabeth Deysher, Joanne Lebermann, Jill Swatton and Jennifer Schmidt. He is also survived by 5 sons-in-law, 17 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Bill attended Leonia High School in Leonia, NJ, and graduated from Colgate University in 1956, where he was a brother of Lambda Chi Alpha. He served as a navigator and Captain in the Air Force and received an honorable discharge in 1971. He was a successful and well-respected international tradesman in the fertilizer industry where he made lifelong friends. Anyone who knew Bill will remember his love for family. Bill lived much of his adult life in Newtown Square, PA. He spent his twilight years on the golf courses in Florida and with his devoted companion, Jane Hertz.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 11:00 AM at Calvary Chapel of Chester Springs, 217 Dowlin Forge Rd, Exton, PA 19341. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30-10:45 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to SOZO KIDS (sozokids.org).