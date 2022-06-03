Plenty of violations found in pair of inspections at Red Lobster

Plenty of violations were found in a pair of inspections at the Red Lobster restaurant in The Villages.

The inspections in May led to the discovery of dangerous food temperature violations and hygiene issues, according to reports on file with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. A stop sale order was issued by the inspector after shrimp was found at 58 degrees and Alfredo sauce was at 57 degrees. There were also temperature violations involving pico and shredded cheddar, the report said. There was no ambient air temperature thermometer in a reach-in cooler across from the grill.

Another high-priority violation involved flying insects, specifically three live flies in the dish machine and one fly in the cook line area.

The inspector also found there was no soap at a hand-wash sink at the cook line and at the bar. There were no paper towels for employee hand washing either, the report said.

In addition, clean utensils were stored in a soiled plastic tub under a prep table, the fan guards in the walk-in cooler were soiled with grease, food debris and dirt and shelves in the reach-in cooler were covered with rust.

When the inspector returned May 19 for a followup, there were still problems with regard to paperwork from the previous inspection. Those included a restaurant license not on display and no proof of required state-approved employee training.

In addition, the inspector found a problem with tagging a package of oysters had not been rectified from the previous inspection.

“Operator did not know date the last oysters were served,” the inspector wrote in the report.