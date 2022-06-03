83.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 3, 2022
type here...

Plenty of violations found in pair of inspections at Red Lobster

By Staff Report

Plenty of violations were found in a pair of inspections at the Red Lobster restaurant in The Villages.

The inspections in May led to the discovery of dangerous food temperature violations and hygiene issues, according to reports on file with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. A stop sale order was issued by the inspector after shrimp was found at 58 degrees and Alfredo sauce was at 57 degrees. There were also temperature violations involving pico and shredded cheddar, the report said. There was no ambient air temperature thermometer in a reach-in cooler across from the grill.

Red Lobster in The Villages is located at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

Another high-priority violation involved flying insects, specifically three live flies in the dish machine and one fly in the cook line area.

The inspector also found there was no soap at a hand-wash sink at the cook line and at the bar. There were no paper towels for employee hand washing either, the report said.

In addition, clean utensils were stored in a soiled plastic tub under a prep table, the fan guards in the walk-in cooler were soiled with grease, food debris and dirt and shelves in the reach-in cooler were covered with rust.

When the inspector returned May 19 for a followup, there were still problems with regard to paperwork from the previous inspection. Those included a restaurant license not on display and no proof of required state-approved employee training.

In addition, the inspector found a problem with tagging a package of oysters had not been rectified from the previous inspection.

“Operator did not know date the last oysters were served,” the inspector wrote in the report.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Snowbird describes struggle with roof at home in The Villages

A snowbird describes a struggle with a roof at his home in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

People need to show up and vote when it comes to guns

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hammock at Fenney resident contends that people need to show up and vote when it comes to guns.

Stop complaining about little white cross and go back north

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the person who lodged the complaint about the little white cross should hang their head in shame and head back north.

Response to a letter regarding Laura Loomer

The regional director for Laura Loomer’s Congressional campaign rebuts a previous Letter to the Editor about Loomer’s candidacy.

Russia needs to be stopped from destroying Ukraine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident makes the case that Russia must be stopped from destroying Ukraine.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos