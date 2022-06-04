76.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 4, 2022
Joseph Wolfgang Treml

By Staff Report

Joseph “Joe” Wolfgang Treml, 92, of The Villages, FL, passed away surrounded by family on May 18, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.

Joe was born on August 19, 1929 in Landskron, Czech Republic. After growing up and working as an accountant, Joe decided to move to The Villages, FL from Conway, SC in December of 2006. Joe played golf most of his life and loved it. He also enjoyed watching all sports. Joe met his wife Elizabeth “Liz” in The Villages, and they married on 09/07/2007 and had a wonderful life. He will be greatly missed.

Joe is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Hand Fellows Treml of The Villages, FL; sister, Friedericke Burn of England; and stepsons, David A. Fellows, of Margate, FL, and Daniel R. Fellows of Reddick, FL; 3 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Gertrude Wolf Treml and Franz Treml; and his 1st wife of 44 years, Jean Iverson Treml.

