Dog that suffered burns in car fire finally back home after long recovery

Bane, an American Staffordshire/terrier-mix dog that suffers burn injuries in a car fire at a Walmart parking lot in February, has completed his recovery.

Last week, after 116 days, he returned to his home after the owner was also released from care.

Bane suffered burns to the face around the eyes and muzzle, the right side of his body, to all four paws and his lower body.

Bane’s treatment included clipping and combing out the melted plastic to his fur, clipping and cleaning the right lateral thigh and flank with chlorhexidine scrub and sterile saline, and applying silver sulfadiazine to the burn wounds, and bandaging all four feet.

Sumter County Animal Services provided the care that Bane needed while his owner was unable to care for him. Animal Services said it took five weeks of treatment before Bane was healthy enough to go outside and play.

“Bane did awesome and his healing is complete,” said Kimberlee Hill, Animal Control Technician, Sumter County Animal Services. “Once Bane was medically able to go out and play, he loved running in our play yard with his toys and treats! He is a very sweet and outgoing boy.”