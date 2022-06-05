Jewel Lynne Dohan

Jewel (Julie) Lynne Dohan was born to Ben and Madeline Krauss Aaronson in New York, New York on December 16,1932. Julie and her family moved to Los Angeles, California when Julie was in her teens. She attended USC before marriage and starting a family.

Julie loved the Arts and, with three young sons in tow, started and ran a thriving art gallery in Los Angeles.

Julie had a very creative and industrious mind that was constantly inventing and problem-solving. She wrote several movie scripts as well as patented many of her inventions. Her product designs were distributed nationally. Julie loved to dance and daily celebrated life! She loved being with and around people and conversations would often go deep into ideologies and “issues of the times.”

We will miss her robust zest for life and may we all remember her “dance.”

A Memorial Service will be held at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center on Saturday June 4th at 11:00am with a reception to follow.