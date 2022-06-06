Barbara Sphar, 81, died peacefully June 1, 2022. Beloved mother of Kim (Ken) and Wendy (nee, Michael Collier). Generous grandmother to Trent (McKinzie), Cameron (Ashley), and Caroline (nee Jeff). Great grandmother to Ivy, Maisie, and Linus. Long time companion to Irv Kitzerow.

Barbara was a social butterfly, teacher, world traveler, flower lover, avid bridge player, RV enthusiast, as well as a lifelong learner. She enjoyed movies, books, and the Green Bay Packers.

In her retirement years, she relished participating in many more activities in the Florida sunshine with her numerous friends.