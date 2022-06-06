Joseph R. Russo, Sr. of The Villages, Florida, died peacefully at the age of 97 with his family by his side on May 30, 2022. He is survived by his wife Peggy of nearly 70 years; their children Marguerite Russo, Theresa Weil (Garry), Beth Russo (Marc Silverman), Anne Marie Russo, Joseph Russo Jr. (Stephanie Conforti) and David Russo; grandchildren Elliot Weil (April), Katie Keith (Will Young), Lily Weil and Julianna Russo; as well as extended family and friends. Joe enjoyed spending time with his family and in his community. He is remembered as a kind and caring husband, father, and friend.

He was a proud first-generation American. His parents passed through Ellis Island at the turn at the twentieth century immigrating from Grisolia, Italy, and settled in Hillburn, NY. Returning home as a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II, Joe was awarded service medals for the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign and Good Conduct. In 1948, he became the first college graduate in his family; earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry and Engineering at Syracuse University through the GI Bill. Joe built a career as a nationally-recognized packaging engineer, designing shipping containers for diverse products and industries, such as bananas, orange juice, motorcycles and pianos. Thirty years into his career he met global market demands by designing and patenting reusable shipping containers capable of holding 1.5 tons of fluids and stacking to fill container ships for passage across oceans and between continents.

Joe loved the game of golf, a sport he shared with his beloved brother Vincent. He caddied as a boy then became an accomplished golfer throughout his life, attaining club championships and a hole-in-one. He and his wife Peggy enjoyed volunteering for major PGA tournaments at venerable courses throughout the country during their retirement.

An avid ping pong player in his youth, he shared the game with his family on table he built. Joe later took up platform tennis and became a tireless advocate for the sport wherever he went. His dedication helped bring courts to facilities in Arizona, Maryland and Florida. After playing for two decades on courts in northern New Jersey, where he and Peggy raised their family, they retired to the community of Ocean Pines on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. There he was instrumental in helping the sport take root by inspiring community members and leaders to install platform tennis courts, learn and play. The Ocean Pines platform tennis complex is named in his honor and an annual tournament carries his name.

Joe is credited with leading efforts and bringing platform tennis to The Villages, where he lived for the last 14 years. He partnered with residents to introduce the sport and to initiate the first platform tennis courts installed at the Sea Breeze Recreation Center. To date there are 24 platform tennis courts throughout The Villages, making it one of the largest platform tennis venues in the country. Recently, a bench was dedicated at the center that reads, “thanks to Joe Russo for bringing platform tennis to The Villages.” He remained involved by welcoming new players and taking group photos at the courts to share in online newsletters he wrote. He served on the American Platform Tennis Association (APTA) Grants and Loans Committee, received the APTA’s highest award for service in 2014 and The Villages Platform Tennis Lifetime Membership Award in 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Villages Nurses Club, in which his wife is active, towards the Russo Nursing Scholarship, care of Pat Kenney, RN, 413 Brookdale Court, The Villages, FL, 32162.