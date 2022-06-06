82.1 F
The Villages
Monday, June 6, 2022
Tufted Titmouse Singing Loudly In Tree In The Villages

By Staff Report

This beautiful tufted titmouse was singing loudly in a tree next to the postal center in the Village of Santo Domingo. Thanks to Debbie Collins for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

