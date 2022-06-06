87.4 F
The Villages
Monday, June 6, 2022
Village of St. Catherine woman arrested after alleged altercation in vehicle

By Meta Minton
Lucy Reneida Sanchez
Lucy Reneida Sanchez

A Village of St. Catherine woman was arrested after an alleged altercation in a vehicle near the Morse Gate at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard.

Wildwood police were called Saturday night to the home of 73-year-old Lucy Reneida Sanchez to investigate a domestic battery complaint. Sumter County EMS also responded to the home where a man  had suffered a swollen left eye, black and blue scratches and a swollen lip that was actively bleeding. During the investigation, it was determined that the alleged attack had occurred near the Morse Gate, in the jurisdiction of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Sanchez, who stands 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, is accused of attacking the man while they were traveling in a vehicle that was southbound on Morse Boulevard.

The native of Puerto Rico was arrested on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $100 bond.

