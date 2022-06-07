Emilie Heinemeyer (nee Herr) passed away on the morning of May 27, 2022.

Emilie was born on February 20, 1924, and grew up in East Prussia. She married August Heinemeyer in January 1944. Her husband was captured by Russian forces during mid-1944. She and a son, Klaus who was born in November 1944 fled to west Germany early during the Russian occupation of East Germany. She spent the next 4 years with her in-laws in West Germany until her husband was repatriated in 1948.

She and her husband operated a small convenience store in Eschershausen, Germany until they saved sufficient funds to immigrate to the United States. They were granted permission to immigrate to the United States and arrived in New York in January 1953. Both she and her husband held various jobs until they saved enough money to purchase a Luncheonette in Sea Girt, New Jersey. They operated the Luncheonette until the late 1970s, at which time she began work as a waitress until she retired in 1986.

After retirement, she moved to Columbia, Md. In 1998 she moved to the Villages, Florida to take care of her sister. She lived in the Villages until her death on May 27, 2022 at the age of 98. She is survived by her son Klaus, daughter-in-law Joyce, two grandchildren, Madonna Little (Spouse Gary), and Katherine Heinemeyer, grandson Andrew, brother Richard and numerous nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her parents, 2 brothers, and 3 sisters.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.

A Celebration of life will be held at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N Highway 27/441, Lady Lake, FL 32159 on June 15th at 11 am.