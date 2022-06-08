84.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
type here...

Lincoln sustains broken axle in crash at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road

By Staff Report

A Lincoln sustained a broken axle traffic Wednesday afternoon in a crash at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road.

A multi vehicle accident occured Wednesday afternoon at Rolling Acres Road at County Road 466
The accident occurred Wednesday afternoon at Rolling Acres Road at County Road 466.
The maroon Lincoln sustained a broken axel in the crash at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466.
The maroon Lincoln sustained a broken axle in the crash at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466.
The accident tied up traffic in the area
The accident tied up traffic in the area.

The crash occurred at about 2:15 p.m. at the busy intersection which has been a cause of concern for many years in Lady Lake.

A silver Kia SUV was westbound on County Road 466 when a red Lincoln SUV attempted to turn left off of County Road 466 and onto the northbound lane of Rolling Acres Road. According to witnesses on the scene, the Kia appeared to be moving at a rapid speed when the collision occurred. The Kia had a green light and the Lincoln had a flashing yellow arrow according to a witness.

The Lincoln with the broken axle was towed from the scene of the crash
The Lincoln with the broken axle was towed from the scene of the crash.

 

A woman was stopped in the southbound lane preparing to turn right onto County Road 466 when the collision occurred. Her vehicle sustained minor damage to the front bumper while the other two vehicles were removed by tow trucks. Lake County Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to the scene. The drivers of the Kia and the Lincoln were being treated at the scene by EMS personnel.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Biden tried to take credit for Trump’s work

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, looks at the political divide in America and some differences between President Biden and former President Trump.

Ed McGinty should be allowed to return to pool

A reader contends that Villager Ed McGinty should have been allowed to return to his neighborhood pool.

The Villages served by media at two extremes

A Village of Alhambra resident contends that the media serving The Villages do so from two extremes. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Media-inspired hysteria concerning assault weapons

A Village of Dunedin resident is “somewhat disheartened” about the media-inspired hysteria concerning assault weapons. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Little white cross advocates need to consider the consequences

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, encourages the little white cross advocates to consider the consequences.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos