Lincoln sustains broken axle in crash at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road

A Lincoln sustained a broken axle traffic Wednesday afternoon in a crash at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road.

The crash occurred at about 2:15 p.m. at the busy intersection which has been a cause of concern for many years in Lady Lake.

A silver Kia SUV was westbound on County Road 466 when a red Lincoln SUV attempted to turn left off of County Road 466 and onto the northbound lane of Rolling Acres Road. According to witnesses on the scene, the Kia appeared to be moving at a rapid speed when the collision occurred. The Kia had a green light and the Lincoln had a flashing yellow arrow according to a witness.

A woman was stopped in the southbound lane preparing to turn right onto County Road 466 when the collision occurred. Her vehicle sustained minor damage to the front bumper while the other two vehicles were removed by tow trucks. Lake County Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to the scene. The drivers of the Kia and the Lincoln were being treated at the scene by EMS personnel.