Villager known for portraying historical figures loses appeal after dismissal from The Enrichment Academy

A Villager known for portraying historical figures has lost an appeal after his dismissal from The Enrichment Academy.

Drake Shepard of the Village of Poinciana appealed Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors for reinstatement to his instructor position at The Enrichment Academy.

Shepard is known for bringing to life famous historical figures including Teddy Roosevelt, Thomas Edison and Frank Lloyd Wright.

In addressing the VCCDD board at Savannah Center, Shepard indicated the popularity of his courses may have contributed to his demise. Shepard said he had 40 paid enrollees in a class, but the room he was assigned was not properly set up to accommodate the students. He said the poor setup of the room left his “reputation tarnished.”

Shepard told the VCCDD board he sent an email complaining about situation to Director of Recreation and Parks John Rohan, who also oversees The Enrichment Academy. Shepard admitted the tone of his email was “sarcastic.” He said he was put on probation “verbally” and that he has been denied classes for the fall 2022 session.

Shepard called the punishment “draconian.”

District Manager Kenny Blocker told the VCCDD board The Enrichment Academy elected not to move forward with Shepard’s classes. Without comment, the VCCDD board agreed with Blocker’s recommendation.

The Enrichment Academy was created in 2017 after the shutdown of The Villages Lifelong Learning College the previous year due to a dispute with the hearing impaired community in The Villages.