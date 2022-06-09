Elsie Ann Scanlan

Elsie Ann “Bunny” Scanlan passed away on June 2nd at her home in The Villages.

Bunny was born on April 8, 1944 in Port Jefferson, N.Y. To Charles and Elsie Scanlan.

Bunny was a RN, graduating in 1964 from the Brooklyn Hospital School of Nursing. She went on In later years to get her BSN at Florida Southern College in Lakeland Florida.

Bunny was a resident of Avon Park, Florida from 1974-1998. During this time she worked at Walker Memorial Hospital in many capacities, her longest, as a Patient Education Coordinator. After moving to the Villages, she worked at Monroe Regional Medical Center in the Emergency Department until she retired in 2010.

Bunny enjoyed traveling, golfing, playing cards and most of all baking. She often shared her baked goods with friends and neighbors, which they thoroughly enjoyed. Bunny also volunteered, for a number of years, with the Highlands County School Board. She was also a member of New Covenant United Methodist Church, The Villages.

Bunny is survived by her “favorite” sister, Deborah LaBarr (David), niece, Jenna-Leigh LaBarr, great niece, Adilynn Senn, and many good friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Scanlan, her mother, Elsie Cushman and her father, who raised her from the age of 8, Charles Cushman. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.