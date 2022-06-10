Villager wins appointment to seat he is seeking on Sumter Commission

A Village of Hillsborough resident was appointed Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis to a seat on the Sumter County Commission.

Don Wiley is running for the District 5 seat to which Oren Miller was elected in 2020. Miller was suspended by the governor who then appointed Village of Gilchrist resident Diane Spencer to the commission seat. She resigned a short time later.

Wiley is a Community Development District 10 supervisor and has served as the chairman of the Project Wide Advisory Committee. He is the owner of Gold Wingnut Productions LLC and is well known for his drone videos in The Villages.

He a veteran of the United States Navy and was honorably discharged after 20 years of service.

He is facing Villager Daniel Myslakowski in the GOP primary.