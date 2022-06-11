David L. Dill, 83, passed away May 31, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, FL. David was born in Fort Fairfield, Maine to Clinton & Gertrude Dill. He graduated from Houlton High School and went to graduate from Boston University. After graduating, he went to work for New England Telephone Company & then to AT&T for a total of 34 years. He was a volunteer for the MLK Student Scholarship Committee and also at My Time For Free Time Caregivers at the Hope Lutheran Church.

He is predeceased by his brother, John; and sister, Helen. He is survived by his wife, J. Dianne Dill; his sons, Mark & Craig Dill; daughter, Susan Faust (Harold); granddaughters, Chelsea & Alison Dill.

A memorial service will follow in September at The United Church of Christ at The Villages, FL. In lieu of flowers, David’s family requests donations to The Villagers for Hospice, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL 32162 or to a charity of your choice.