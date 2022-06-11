Dead Villager’s home with reverse mortgage subject of public hearing

A dead Villager’s home with a reverse mortgage was the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

The home is located at 1705 Betrillo Court in the Village of Alhambra. The home was purchased in 1999 by Julia Gramaglia and her husband. She became the sole owner of the home in 2005. She is now deceased.

There is mold growing on the home and the bushes are overgrown. Community Standards has attempted to contact the reverse mortgage company’s property preservation department, but the numerous messages left by Community Standards have not been returned.

The utilities have been shut off at the property.

The property owner was given seven days to bring the property into compliance. If the property is not brought into compliance, a series of fines will be imposed.