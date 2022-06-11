The Rev. Nancy Pearl Adams, born December 18, 1952 in Waterville, Maine died June 8. 2022 in The Villages, Florida.

An ordained minister of the United Church of Christ, Nancy’s ministry was as a hospital chaplain, serving for over 30 years as the Coordinator of Pastoral Services at St. Luke’s Hospital and Health Network, Bethlehem, PA.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Albert H. Adams and Muriel H. Adams, her wife, The Rev. Donna Cieply, and her brother-in-law Rodney Sabattus. She is survived by her brother Lawrence A. Adams and his wife Victoria H. Adams and her brother Scott F. Adams and his wife Priscilla M. Adams and her sister Robin Sabattus as well as numerous aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Nancy grew up with her family in China Maine, graduating from Winslow High School (1971) and Colby College, Waterville, ME (1975). She then received a Masters of Divinity from Andover Newton Theological Seminary (Newton, MA) and then did extensive training for hospital chaplaincy at the Lehigh Valley Hospital (Allentown, PA), The Hospital Chaplaincy Inc. (NYC) and at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center (NYC) prior to beginning her work at St. Luke’s where she spent her professional career. She was certified by Association of Professional Chaplains and received numerous awards from professional organizations and her faith group for her exemplary and unfailingly compassionate work.

Nancy will be remembered for her passion – for her dearly loved wife, Donna, her family and her friends, the many cats she rescued and cared for, the wisdom she shared and teaching of the pastoral care students and chaplaincy volunteers at St. Luke’s Hospital, her deep knowledge and deep respect for people of all faiths and no faith, her commitment to learning and to being a catalyst for justice for all people. She was uncommonly generous with her resources and herself.

A Memorial Service for Nancy will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 11AM at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Allentown, PA (36 S. 6 St.). In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to: The Allentown Rescue Mission, 355 Hamilton St, Allentown, PA 18101.