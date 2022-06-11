World of Beer to host book launch for ‘Murder of a Beer Buddy’

World of Beer at Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages will a host book launch party for “Murder of a Beer Buddy,” a fictional novel set in The Villages.

The book launch party will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 and all profits will be donated to Dollars for Scholars.

The book is the creation of “seven pandemic-crazed Villager writers,” collectively known as “Honey Lovejoy.” The authors of the book will in attendance at the World of Beer event.

The book is described as, “The most fun you can have at a murder.”