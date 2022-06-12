Robert Emanual Cohen, 89, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on June 4, 2022 surrounded by loved ones after a valiant battle with cancer.

Bob was born on September 6, 1932 to Felix Maximiliaan Cohen and Hendrika Dersjant Cohen in Rijswijk, The Netherlands.

Growing up in Holland during WWII with no regular schooling, Bob was self-taught in accounting, mathematics, and later, complicated tax law. Serving in the Royal Netherlands Airforce, Bob got his start in the hospitality services running the Officers Club.

Immigrating from the Netherlands in 1959, to Hartford, Connecticut his first job was a clerk position at the Hilton Hotel Hartford, where he worked his way up to manager. After working at Hilton, he moved over to Hartford National Bank rising to the level of Vice President in the Trust Department, staying on as the bank became Connecticut National Bank and then Shawmut Bank.

In 1983, Bob met Geri Seamans at a New Year’s Eve Party and married the following year. Bob & Geri retired to Lake Worth in 1995 and moved to The Villages in 2005. Intellectual and thoughtful, Bob’s letters on our economy and politics were frequently published in the commentary section of the The Villages Daily Sun.

Bob was a fighter and a survivor of The Holocaust, open heart surgery and overcame the loss of his left eye to glaucoma. His family will always find strength in remembering his grit and determination.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, his sisters Henriette Jansson, Mithabeth Cohen, and brothers Henri and Hans Cohen. He is survived by his brother Felix Cohen, his wife of 39 years, Geri, his daughters, Engelina Koberna (Mark), Monique Cohen, Samantha Seamans-Frizzell (Dennis) and his beloved niece Esther Cohen. Bob is also survived by his grandchildren, Sheena Mcelhiney, Corey Koberna (Brittany), Kate Lafferty (Pete) and Jake Koberna as well as his great grandchildren, Eli, McCoy, Jack, Scarlet and Raegan.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Connecticut Humane Society, Newington CT or a charity of your choice.