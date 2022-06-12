79.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 12, 2022
By Staff Report
Val J. Breitenstein passed away June 1, 2022, at the age of 93.

He was born in Winnipeg, Manatoba, Canada. At the age of 14, he moved to Windsor, Ontario, Canada. He spent most of his adult life in the fishing lure business. He later opened his own business, “Kwik Fish Lures”, and manufactured fishing lures and sold them all over the world. After selling his business, he moved to Florida as a snowbird. He became a permanent resident in 1999. He loved outdoor sports, gold, hunting, and archery. He played softball in Canada and also in Spruce Creek South.

He is survived by his wife, Claudia Breitenstein, daughter, Rhonda (Phil) Fioret, of Siesta Key, FL, sons Brett (Lori) Breitenstein of Windsor, Ontario and Bob (Carol) Breitenstein of Hemet, California, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date in Canada.

