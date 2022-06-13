Date set for mediation session in deadlocked PWAC issue

A date has been set for a mediation session with regard to a deadlocked issue involving the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

Tensions are building in Community Development District 7’s long-simmering feud over the language in the PWAC agreement, which CDD 7 argues makes PWAC totally subservient to the Developer-appointed Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

A conflict resolution mediation session is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 23 with the attorneys for Community Development District 6 and CDD 7. The meeting will be open to the public.

CDD 6 sought the session as its supervisors are concerned about money its residents are spending because CDD 7 last year refused to sign onto an agreement which would have created a second PWAC south of State Road 44.

District officials last year provided figures that estimated CDDs south of County Road 466 suffered a hit of about $1 million due CDD 7’s failure to sign onto the PWAC II agreement.

It has been estimated that CDD 6 is paying an addition $234,000 per year due to the failure to create PWAC 2.

However, CDD 7’s independent attorney Michael Eckert on Monday asked questions about the “savings” to the CDDs in PWAC. Eckert said he had asked for documentation and spreadsheets that provided the basis for the calculation of the savings.

Eckert said the savings appeared to grow with each new calculation by District staff, making the savings increasingly lucrative, spinning the benefit of the second PWAC

“Each time there was a new spreadsheet, the savings got bigger,” Eckert said.

CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti said he is suspicious of the savings calculation.

“Personally, I don’t believe there is a savings. If there was a savings, why are we in PWAC?” Vicenti asked.