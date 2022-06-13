82.7 F
The Villages
Monday, June 13, 2022
By Staff Report
Dr. James Wilford Campbell, age 80, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022. He was born August 13, 1941 in Steubenville, Ohio to the late Arlington and Ruth Campbell.

Dr. Campbell was passionate about his life’s work as an OBGYN. He absolutely loved to bring new life into the world while working in delivery. He was an avid reader and bibliophile, traveled extensively and later in life developed an appreciation for golf.

He is preceded in death by his parents; infant son, David Campbell and brother, Arlington Campbell. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 55 years, Wanda; children; Brian Campbell (Floy) and Dennis Campbell (Crystal); sister, Candi Wharton (Keith); grandchildren, Ethan, Kyle, Ashley, Rianna and Loden; sister in law, Bonnie Campbell-Kuhn as well as numerous other extended family members and friends.

A Celebration of Dr. Campbell’s life will be held Friday, June 17th at Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center from 11:30-1:30PM with interment and the Military Honors Ceremony to follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

The family request that in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

