88.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 13, 2022
type here...

Economy and climate are intertwined

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Unfortunately, the charge of radicalism is the default response by many Republicans to any substantive climate action. Regarding Biden Administration climate policies, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell recently claimed: “Democrats say your financial pain is the necessary cost to make America more to the liking of the radical environmental left.”
But George W. Bush’s Treasury Secretary, Henry Paulson, who calls climate change the single biggest risk to the global economy, is not a part of the radical environmental left.
Nor are members of Freddie Mac’s Economic and Housing Research group, which reported: “(R)ising sea levels and spreading flood plains … appear likely to destroy billions of dollars in property and to displace millions of people. The economic losses and social disruption may happen gradually, but they are likely to be greater in total than those experienced in the housing crisis and Great Recession.”
And consider that a 2020 report by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission concludes: “A world wracked by frequent and devastating shocks from climate change cannot sustain the fundamental conditions supporting our financial system.”
It’s essential that politicians recognize that the economy is a subset of nature and work to protect it. We depend on the natural world not only for a suitable climate, but also for clean water, pollination, fisheries, timber production, soil conservation, flood control and much more.

Terry Hansen
Sparta, Wisconsin

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Let’s look at the facts when it comes to assault rifles and Second Amendment

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends we need to look at the facts when it comes to assault rifles and the Second Amendment. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Florida needs a memorial to Tom Petty

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that Florida needs a memorial to Sunshine State native Tom Petty.

Did The Villages influence a commissioner’s change of heart?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident questions a Lady Lake commissioner’s decision to change his vote with regard to apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Apologies will be accepted starting today

Villager Ed McGinty says he is ready to start accepting apologies. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Democratic Party is the biggest bunch of hypocrites ever

In a Letter to the Editor, a Green Key Village resident writes that the Democratic Party is the biggest bunch of hypocrites ever.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos