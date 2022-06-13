Ronald K. Boehm, 65, of the Villages, FL (formerly of West Warwick for 33 years) passed away June 5, 2022. Born in Providence is the son of late Kenneth G. and Irene H. (Beaudoin) Boehm.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Lorrie-Ann Boehm. His daughter of 39 years Amanda L. Lodge and her husband Timothy J. Lodge. His son of 35 years Ryan K. Boehm and his wife Jessica C. Boehm. His 4 brothers Russell K. Boehm, Raymond K Boehm, Robert K. Boehm and Richard K. Boehm. Late sister Deborah J. Boehm. 3 granddaughters Ava V. Lodge, Vanessa L. Lodge and Addison O. Boehm.

Other than the love of his wife and children. He lived his life for his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Besides family and friends his passion in life, much like his father, was to golf as frequently as possible. He golfed up to the very last day with his best friend and brother Walter Richardson. He also enjoyed a love for flowers which he inherited from his mother.

When he was not golfing or enjoying his family, he dedicated his life to working in the food distribution industry. He was a well-respected purchaser/seller in the industry for much of his career where he made all his customers feel like family. Through hard work, patience and dedication he ended his career in the industry as owner of Jafco foods.