88.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 13, 2022
type here...

Ronald K. Boehm

By Staff Report
Ronald K. Boehm
Ronald K. Boehm

Ronald K. Boehm, 65, of the Villages, FL (formerly of West Warwick for 33 years) passed away June 5, 2022. Born in Providence is the son of late Kenneth G. and Irene H. (Beaudoin) Boehm.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Lorrie-Ann Boehm. His daughter of 39 years Amanda L. Lodge and her husband Timothy J. Lodge. His son of 35 years Ryan K. Boehm and his wife Jessica C. Boehm. His 4 brothers Russell K. Boehm, Raymond K Boehm, Robert K. Boehm and Richard K. Boehm. Late sister Deborah J. Boehm. 3 granddaughters Ava V. Lodge, Vanessa L. Lodge and Addison O. Boehm.

Other than the love of his wife and children. He lived his life for his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Besides family and friends his passion in life, much like his father, was to golf as frequently as possible. He golfed up to the very last day with his best friend and brother Walter Richardson. He also enjoyed a love for flowers which he inherited from his mother.

When he was not golfing or enjoying his family, he dedicated his life to working in the food distribution industry. He was a well-respected purchaser/seller in the industry for much of his career where he made all his customers feel like family. Through hard work, patience and dedication he ended his career in the industry as owner of Jafco foods.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Let’s look at the facts when it comes to assault rifles and Second Amendment

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends we need to look at the facts when it comes to assault rifles and the Second Amendment. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Florida needs a memorial to Tom Petty

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that Florida needs a memorial to Sunshine State native Tom Petty.

Did The Villages influence a commissioner’s change of heart?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident questions a Lady Lake commissioner’s decision to change his vote with regard to apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Apologies will be accepted starting today

Villager Ed McGinty says he is ready to start accepting apologies. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Democratic Party is the biggest bunch of hypocrites ever

In a Letter to the Editor, a Green Key Village resident writes that the Democratic Party is the biggest bunch of hypocrites ever.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos