Doris J. Melton, born April 9,1932 and died June 5, 2022. She was born in Shamrock, Texas and had 6 brothers and sisters, 4 still alive in Michigan. She was was married to Daniel M Salter for 33 years and Louis J Melton for 25 years. She is survived by her daughter Darline Salter DeStephen; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She worked 37 years in Civil Service for the US Government for NASA and Human and Health Services, living in Texas, Oklahoma and Mississippi.

She loved to travel and the lifestyle at the Villages for the remainder of her life. She was loved by many for her cheerful and loving personality and generous spirit.